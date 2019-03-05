Kaiser Permanente renews lease for medical space in Valencia

Tammy Murga
Kaiser Permanente renews lease of nearly 11,000 square feet of office space in Valencia. Courtesy of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate

Kaiser Permanente has renewed its lease for nearly 11,000 square feet of medical space in Valencia.

The property, at 27201 Tourney Road, is known as Valencia Executive Plaza and sits within the 1 million-square-foot Valencia Corporate Center.

Valencia-based Spectrum Commercial Real Estate represented the 10,934-square-foot deal for building owner Valencia Executive Plaza LLC of Valencia.

Yair Haimoff, executive managing director of the real estate firm, called the deal a “significant transaction in the marketplace,” which shows that “tenants have confidence in the medical submarket. We do not see tenants reducing space but rather keeping the space that they have or (taking) additional space.”

Financial details are not being disclosed, he said, but the deal is considered one of the largest medical transactions in the Santa Clarita Valley since the second quarter in 2016.

“This was a high-profile transaction that required attention, patience and detail to take to the finish line,” Matt Sreden, Spectrum Real Estate vice president, said in a statement.

Sreden, Haimoff and Andrew Ghassemi, all commercial real estate advisors with the firm, represented the landlord in the lease renewal.

Valencia Executive Plaza recently underwent renovations and now features extensive window lines with “magnificent views of the lavish mature landscaping, Valencia Country Club and its golf course,” according to Spectrum Commercial Real Estate.

