LASD detectives looking for missing woman

Detectives dealing specifically with “at-risk” people are hoping the public can help them locate a missing woman who suffers from depression.



Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s At Risk Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Shavonnda Hunt-Young, LASD Deputy Tracy Koerner wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.



Hunt-Young was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 16600 block of Soledad Canyon Road, Canyon Country.

She is described by detectives as a black 30-year-old woman, 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black trench coat and black boots.

Hunt-Young suffers from depression, and her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s assistance in locating her, Koerner wrote.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Detective Pereida at 323-890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org



