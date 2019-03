0 SHARES Share Tweet



Santa Clarita Valley International softball defeated Highland Hall 18-5 on Wednesday.



Kylie Martinez threw a one-hitter and went 3-for-3 at the plate, finishing the game with two RBIs.



Beatriz Panduro hit a grand slam recording four of her six RBIs in the at-bat.



Tiffany Aguilar was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Alina Garcia was 3-for-5 with four RBIs.