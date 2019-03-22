Local roundup: Valencia softball shuts out Hart, Wildcats boys tennis defeats Hart

0 SHARES Share Tweet



Valencia softball shut out Hart 2-0 on Friday at Valencia in a game that was rescheduled from Thursday due to rain.



The Vikings’ Emma Montoya pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters. Cheyanne Marxer hit a home run in the fifth inning.



Valencia (12-2 overall, 2-0 in Foothill League) next plays at West Ranch on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. Hart (8-4, 1-1) hosts Canyon on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.



Saugus 4, Canyon 2

Allie Enright went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple for the Centurions, while Dallas Andrews was 4-for-5 with a double. Mckenna Gibson and Clarissa Ellwein each had one RBI.



Leslie Reynaga pitched nine innings for the Cents (9-4, 1-0), recording 12 strikeouts and giving up one hit.



For Canyon (1-12, 0-2), McKenna Sas went 1-for-5 with a two-run double.



Saugus plays Golden Valley on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

The West Ranch boys tennis team defeated Hart at home on Friday behind a strong performance from its singles players.



The Wildcats lost only one singles set, with No. 1 Charlie Spina winning all three of his sets 6-0. No. 2 Alec Robertson dropped only three games in his three set wins.



Hart did its damage on the doubles side with all three of its doubles teams winning two out of three sets.



West Ranch will face Canyon on the road in its next Foothill League match and Hart will be on the road against Saugus on Tuesday. Both matches are set to start at 3 p.m.





