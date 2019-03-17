Motorcyclist airlifted following collision in Angeles National Forest

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Mancini
Rescue helicopter crew member readies himself for an airlift. Courtesy photo: Jeff Zimmerman.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department airlifted a motorcyclist following a crash at Bouquet Canyon Road and Texas Canyon Road, on Sunday.

“We initially received a call at 2:21 p.m. from (the Angeles National Forest) about a motorcycle down,” said Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher.

The motorcycle was located in a ravine one quarter of mile south of Bouquet Falls, close to the United States Forestry Service Angeles Station 31. The driver was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Flores said.

What caused the crash and the extent of the motorcyclist’s injures were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science. He's lived in Santa Clarita since 2002.