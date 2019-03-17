Motorcyclist airlifted following collision in Angeles National Forest

95 SHARES Share Tweet

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department airlifted a motorcyclist following a crash at Bouquet Canyon Road and Texas Canyon Road, on Sunday.



“We initially received a call at 2:21 p.m. from (the Angeles National Forest) about a motorcycle down,” said Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher.



The motorcycle was located in a ravine one quarter of mile south of Bouquet Falls, close to the United States Forestry Service Angeles Station 31. The driver was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Flores said.



What caused the crash and the extent of the motorcyclist’s injures were not immediately available.



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.