NorCal officials determine Santa Clarita man was murdered, transporting ‘large quantity’ of drugs.

Law enforcement officials in Northern California have confirmed that the death of Patrick Weber, 41, from Santa Clarita, two weeks ago was the result of homicide.



“At this time, Weber’s death has been determined to be a homicide,” read the new report submitted by Officer Joel Skeen of the California Highway Patrol in Clear Lake Thursday.



On Feb. 21, Weber was found dead inside his white 2014 Sprinter van near a roadway in Lake County and investigators say he had veered off the road and hit a tree. CHP learned of the fatal crash around 7 a.m. that Thursday morning when a passing motorist called 911 to report a traffic collision.



However, in the report filed on Feb. 21 investigators only hinted at their suspicions that Weber had been murdered. Now, with this latest update on Friday, law enforcement is confirming foul play.



“Weber sustained a gunshot wound while driving eastbound on SR-20, west of Walker Ridge Road,” read the new report.



The most recent report also revealed a detail not previously known, saying when investigators arrived on the scene, they found a “large quantity of marijuana” in the van’s cargo area.



On-scene investigators contacted the California Department of Cannabis Control and determined that Weber was not legally licensed to transport marijuana.



These latest developments are beginning to give more clarity to a mysterious murder investigation that had begun only after CHP investigators noticed red paint transfer marks to the driver’s side of the vehicle.



Weber’s body was found alone, in the driver’s seat, at approximately 7 a.m. and autopsy results have led investigators to believe the shooting was an intentional act, CHP Investigating Officer J. Hoberg said in his report.



Elizabeth Larson, editor of The Lake County News, reported in the newspaper that Weber had worked in the cannabis industry.



“Investigators are still working to identify the motive of the suspect and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident,” read the updated report.



Anyone with information regarding the incident or Weber’s whereabouts in the days leading up to the incident can contact the CHP at 707-467-4000, or during business hours contact the Clear Lake CHP Office at 707-279-0103.

