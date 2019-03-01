NSD board, administers recognize Teacher Tribute honorees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a room where every seat in the house was filled with family, friends and colleagues, 10 teachers of the Newhall School District were honored as this year’s 2018-19 Teacher Tribute honorees Thursday.

With the recognitions being distributed during the district board meeting Tuesday, the teachers, who each represented one of the district’s 10 schools, posed for pictures, celebrated with one another and heard what positive things their peers and administrators had to say about them.

Orchestrated every year by Michelle Morse, the assistant superintendent of human resources for the district, the teachers are selected by their colleagues who work alongside them at the schools. After they are nominated and voted upon, one teacher is named that school’s Teacher Tribute honoree for the year.

Newhall School District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel said the district does not do a teacher of the year program like other districts do annually but rather chooses to recognize someone from every school site in the district equally.

Pelzel added district honorees are invited to join 40 other teachers from elementary, middle and high schools throughout the Santa Clarita Valley to be honored for their work and dedication during the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s annual Teacher Tribute event.

This year the Education Foundation’s annual event is scheduled Tuesday, April 30, at The Canyon Club. For more information on how to sponsor and/or attend the 2019 Teacher Tribute, visit the foundation’s website at www.scveducationfoundation.org.

The 2018/2019 Newhall School District Teacher Tribute honorees are: Angela Melzian (McGrath), Beth Judge (Meadows), Linda Davis (Newhall), Janice Brown (Oak Hills), Ann Patterson (Old Orchard), Ellie Lopez ( Peachland), Shelby Levine (Pico Canyon), Erin Juodvalkis (Stevenson Ranch), Corrie Dodson (Valencia Valley), Audrey Bryant (Wiley Canyon).