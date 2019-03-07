Pedestrian hurt in Canyon Country crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man was injured and taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle.



The traffic collision happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Soledad Canyon Road, just east of Sierra Highway.



“This call was for a traffic collision involving a pedestrian,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Paramedics treated the man at the scene and then took him to the hospital at 6:28 p.m., she said.



The incident marks the second time this past week that a pedestrian was struck by a motorist.



On Sunday, Cecilio Vasquez, 61, was fatally struck by a motorist on Railroad Avenue at Lyons Avenue.



In addition, two days before Vasquez was killed, bicyclist Teresa Angeli, 62, was fatally struck on Railroad at 15th Street.



