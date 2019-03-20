Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center to host hoedown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will provide another musical experience for visitors with the Orchard Bluegrass Band Country Hoedown on March 28.



Based out of Ventura, the band tours all across Southern California at an array of venues, including Gilchrist Farms, the Ventura County Fair and the California Steam Rail Festival.



Performances offer a blend of vocal harmonizing, bluegrass, gospel and western music.



The March 28 performance will feature a barnyard theme, as the name would suggest.



“They’re really, really popular here,” said Robin Clough, volunteers and recreation coordinator at the Senior Center.



The Orchard Bluegrass Band previously performed at the Senior Center for “A Country Christmas” on Dec. 11, as well at its Father’s Day celebration on June 15.



Clough said the Senior Center works to have the band perform quarterly throughout the year.



“This crosses all age demographics with such great talent,” she said. “It’s popular with everybody. (The Senior Center) becomes kind of like a ‘Nashville in Newhall,’ which makes it even more fun. They’ll perform a lot of songs people are familiar with, so you’ll find your foot will be tapping and you’ll want to get up and join in.”



Following the hoedown, the Orchard Bluegrass Band will return to the California Steam Rail Festival in Fillmore on April 27 and 28.



The hoedown begins at 2 p.m. in the Senior Center’s dining room. Admission is free.

The SCV Senior Center is located on 22900 Market St. For more information, call 661-259-9444.