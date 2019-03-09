SCV wealth advisor listed among ‘Best-in-State’ by Forbes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Brian P. Jacobs, senior vice president and wealth advisor of Morgan Stanley’s Valencia Wealth Management office, was named one of Forbes Magazine’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors for 2019.



“It’s a heck of an honor,” Jacobs said Friday.



More than 3,000 top advisers from across the country were nominated by their firms, followed by research and interviews, then given a ranking within each adviser’s respective state, according to Forbes. The ranking is finalized through an algorithm with qualitative and quantitative criteria, such as a minimum of seven years of industry experience used by SHOOK Research, a Forbes partner.



“They interviewed me and interviewed people at my firm,” he said.



Jacobs ranks 112 on the list of Los Angeles-area wealth advisers. A lifelong Santa Clarita resident, Jacobs said what made him different from other names on the list was how he built his business and career on his own, rather than through partnerships or inheritance.



“I’m pretty lucky,” he said. “I love my business. Ninety-nine out of 100 days, I can’t wait to get to work. It takes care of my family very well. I try to work smarter and harder and longer than the average person.”



To learn more about wealth advisors and their rankings, go to forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/.