Vehicular manslaughter trial now in its seventh week

The trial of a commercial trucker accused of killing two women and four young children when his big rig hit a minivan two years ago resumed Monday and is expected to continue this week.



Prosecutors continued presenting their case Friday in the trial of Richard Lopez, charged with six counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.



The trial, heard during the afternoons at San Fernando Superior Court, is now into its seventh week.



Lopez, 71, is charged with six misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter for allegedly having run into the back of a minivan with his Freightliner truck at 3:37 a.m. on June 28, 2016, in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Gorman School Road.



The two women who died inside the burning minivan were Connie Wu Li and Flora Kuang, both 33. The children killed in the same vehicle were Jayden Li, 5; Lucas Li, 3; Sky Ng, 4; and Venus Ng, 2.



Jurors have heard the testimony of California Highway Patrol officers who responded to the fatal crash and from a specially trained investigator with the the California Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.



They were also played a 911 phone call made in relation to the crash and shown an hour-long dash cam recording of Lopez as he drove through the Grapevine on the day of the crash.



