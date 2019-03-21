Volunteers sought for 26th annual Cowboy Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VNews release



Volunteer registration for the 26th annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is now open for those interested in bringing “the best fest in the West.”



Santa Claritans who wish to participate will have a chance to volunteer at William S. Hart Park and venues in Old Town Newhall during the festival that is set for April 13 and 14.



Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions, including food court runners, greeters, food competition helpers, merchandise and activity helpers. Those 10 years and older may register online at santaclaritavolunteers.com.



All volunteers are encouraged to attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation, which is scheduled at 7 p.m. on April 2 at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. A chance for questions and a behind-the-scenes look at the festival will be available.



For more information visit santaclaritavolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Supervisor Tess Simgen at 661-250-3708 or volunteers@santa-clarita.com.