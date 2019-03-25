Wine Affair gives SCV residents a look at businesses while helping women’s empowerment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the right kind of spring weather, visitors to Old Town Newhall tasted wine and food samples all along Main Street during The Wine Affair, hosted by Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday.



The event was one of the first signature events when the organization began a decade ago, said Dora Zavala, current treasurer-elect.



“We have had great success with (this) event, and this year we wanted to do something different only to resonate with the community and the vibrancy of what we’re doing here locally within the community,” she said. “So it was a natural thing to come down on Newhall, and there’s so many new businesses, so many new restaurants, so many wonderful boutiques out here to take advantage of creating connection within the community and with what we do as Soroptimists.”



Visitors received a ticket where could sample food and beverages from various venues and stores, such as Brewery Draconum, Closet On Main, Pulchella Winery and Newhall Press Room. Wine, food, beer and other items were donated from each restaurant and store to the event, Zavala said. Towards the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street, guests could sit and listen to a live band perform different classic rock hits.



All of the proceeds went to two of the organization’s programs, Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It. The programs aim to empower women and young girls, said Lissa Mahler, Live Your Dream award chair.



“They’re going to carry this through their entire lives, no matter what happens,” she said.



Joe Dopico walked through the tents on Main Street looking at items for sale with his girlfriend and daughter. He described his first Soroptimist-held event as “perfect, and it’s for a good cause.” He also acknowledged the openness to give local residents, like his family, to tour through parts of town.



“I’d like the fact that we can sample all the new restaurants,” Dopico said. “I love what they’ve done with Old Town (Newhall), I think it’s great. We need a lot more of this here. Our population is growing, so we need to have this. We still are kids, we need to play.”