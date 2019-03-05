WiSh, Autonation Chevrolet plan to giveaway car

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the fourth year in a row, WiSH Education Foundation and AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia are once again pairing up to give away a brand new car Wednesday night.

This year a 2018 Honda Civic LX was donated to the WiSH Education Foundation, and all proceeds from the raffle tickets will go toward the organization’s goal of raising money for the 22,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District, according to WiSH Executive Director Amy Daniels.

“This year we’re funding science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), with an emphasis on the arts,” said Daniels. “There are several programs throughout the schools that are in need … (because) there is not enough state funding for what our kids need and programs like this really make a difference.”

Over the course of the last six weeks people have been able to go online and make a $25 donation to WiSH in exchange for a single ticket in the car giveaway. Ticket holders were allowed to make as many donations as they wanted for as many tickets as they wanted, Daniels said.

“The online donations ended last night, but people can still buy donations from 6 to 7 p.m. during our live ticket-pull event tomorrow night,” Daniels said Tuesday.

The climax of the fundraiser, the live ticket-pull, is scheduled to be held Tuesday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is set to be filled with live music, food and the winner being announced at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“It’s always been incredible to see someone win a new car, but our winners have not been present (in years past) and they always drive down right away,” Daniels said, who then noted the rules had been changed this year to say the winning ticket holders must be present to take home the car. “We the changed to allow for that (and) it will make it a much more exciting live ticket-pull.”

Even if you don’t have a ticket, does not mean you can’t attend the free event and watch alongside everyone else.

“We just want a lot of excitement and people can take a look around, not just at the (winner’s vehicle) but all the other fabulous cars on display,” Daniels said.

AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia is located at 23649 Valencia Blvd. For more information about this event, as well as other fundraising opportunities for the WiSH Education Foundation, visit their website at wishscv.org.