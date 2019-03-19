Women’s Conference to feature elected officials as keynote speakers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons is still selling tickets for the upcoming Women’s Conference, which will feature Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith as keynote speakers.



The annual conference will be held at the College of the Canyons Valencia campus in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to the event’s website. The conference is expected to feature a lineup of more than a dozen different presenters and breakout sessions that are designed to help attendees achieve their personal and professional goals.



Men and women alike are invited to the event, and the admission price is set at $35 for the general public, according to the website. The first 40 students to show up will be admitted for free, while all others can purchase entry at the staff discounted price of $20.

The admission fee includes a buffet breakfast, luncheon, shopping boutique and presentations, according to college officials. The event can accommodate a maximum of 150 attendees, so it’s been recommended to purchase tickets prior to the day of the event.

“The college is looking forward to providing the women of all generations and men in our community with a day dedicated to reawakening the incredible potential that we all possess,” the event page states.

A complete list of the day’s activities can be found by visiting the website www.canyons.edu/Conferences/WC/Pages/Sessions.aspx.