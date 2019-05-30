Ammunition heard exploding inside a gun range trailer at jail site

Jim Holt
Scene of the ammunition trailer at Pitchess, a safe distance from trailer.

Ammunition heard going off inside mobile trailer at the gun range of the Pitchess Detention Center kept firefighters responding to a fire at a safe distance.

Shortly after noon, firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on the 29300 block of The Old Road at Biscailuz Drive.

“This was for a mobile gun-range trailer,” said Brian Stevens, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Stevens said he was awaiting word from a fire captain at the scene for an update, noting reports of firefighters staying a safe distance from the trailer where the rounds were going off.

As firefighters approached the site of the burning trailer were told by their dispatchers to keep a safe distance from the trailer.

Jim Holt

