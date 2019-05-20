City offering additional public meetings for proposed inclusive playground

After first hearing from the public in April, the city of Santa Clarita plans to offer the community another round of public meetings for input on the new inclusive playground proposed for Canyon Country Park.



The first meeting is scheduled noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, and a second one for later that evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the park, located at 17615 Soledad Canyon Road.



Both meetings will cover the same content, as well as provide activities for children in attendance, the city said in a news release.



On April 16, city staff and developers offered an interactive setup for attendees to learn about their proposed plan for the play area, as well as ask questions and provide instant feedback. The same is expected in the upcoming meetings.



The playground, estimated to cost about $1.1 million and anticipated to be completed by the end of the year, will be the first of its kind in the Santa Clarita Valley with features such as inclusive play structures, new seating areas for all and accessible connections to existing facilities.



Some participants of the first meeting said they were pleased with the design and suggested developers should add features like sound amenities, a sand area and different styles and sizes of swings. Others were concerned the playground design appeared to accommodate only children with disabilities, rather than create an environment for all children.



Tyler Kyriopoulos, principal partner and playologist with developer Great Western Installations, said their “goal is to have enough balance, so we are here to listen to what everyone has to say.”



Updated concept design and comments collected during the April meeting are expected to be shared at the upcoming meetings.

