City to unveil new public art sculpture for Valencia Library

Visitors of the Valencia Library will soon have the chance to be a part of an art sculpture as the Santa Clarita City Council prepares to unveil a new public installation on Wednesday, June 5.



The sculpture, titled “Imag_ne” by Australian artist Emma Anna, resembles large Scrabble tiles assembled side-by-side to spell out “imagine,” but without the letter “i.”



That’s where folks come in. The blank space is an invitation to stand in the gap to complete the word. The piece also encourages passersby to make time for imagination, “an objective that the Valencia Library aspires to achieve every day with their free and educational community resources and programs,” the city said in a news release.



The concept behind “Imag_ne” stemmed from a major project to support Anna’s work toward a Master’s degree in Public Art at RMIT University in Melbourne. The quarter-ton piece first debuted in 2008 and has since become an internationally acclaimed public sculpture in places like Florida and Denmark.



“The capacity to imagine is an inherently human characteristic, shared by all,” said Anna, who specializes in large-scale, interactive artworks. “Its power inspires us to imagine new possibilities, and different ways of looking at the world and each other.”



The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in front of the Valencia Library, located at 23743 West Valencia Blvd.



To learn more, visit SantaClaritaArts.com and for questions regarding the sculpture, contact Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at [email protected]

