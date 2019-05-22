Denim Day-inspired artwork on display at City Hall

Santa Claritans still have some time to check out a new art piece by the SCV Child & Family Center that’s inspired by Denim Day.



The artwork, dubbed “Hope within the Deconstruction,” is on display at Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., through Friday, May 31.



The art piece is composed of deconstructed jeans as a way to say that “what a person wears is never an invitation for sexual activity,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.



That’s the message behind Denim Day, which resulted from a 1998 Italian Supreme Court ruling that overturned a rape conviction because the victim wore tight jeans. The annual event encourages people to wear jeans in solidarity with sexual assault survivors.



Students across the Santa Clarita Valley wrote messages on denim patches that make up the art piece, with some reading “It’s not your fault” and “I am enough.”



“Each square represents the unity of our youth, and their decision to stand up against sexual assault through promoting consent, healthy boundaries and empathy for survivors,” the news release read.



City Hall is open Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the art piece, contact the Child & Family Center at 661-259-9439.

