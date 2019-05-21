Deputies investigating report of attack by student at Sierra Vista

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are on scene at Sierra Vista Junior High investigating a report of an attack by a student, according to officials.

The initial report was for a call about a stabbing, according to sheriff and fire officials; however, first responders noted the only victim had “minor abrasions,” according to Vanessa Lozano of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We got a call of a potential assault and a rescue call,” said Lt. Mohrhoff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “I have units at the scene.”

One person was treated for a cut. No one was transported from the scene for treatment of injuries.

There was no information on the victim’s identity at this time, or what transpired before the alleged assault.

The initial call went out at 9:56 a.m., according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

Units were still on scene investigating the incident as of about 10:30 a.m. Sheriff’s officials did not have any information immediately available as to whether anyone was being detained in connection with the alleged assault.

Deputies on scene of a reported stabbing at Sierra Vista Jr. High. Lorena Mejia/The Signal