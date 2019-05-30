Firefighters carry out “controlled burn” near Castaic

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Smoke coming from Tapia Road near the Castaic Animal Shelter is from a controlled burn being carried out by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, fire officials said.

A controlled burn is an exercise by firefighters to remove dry and dead brush that could serve to fuel a real fire.

The controlled burn on Charlie Canyon Road and Tapia Road in Castaic began just before 8 a.m., prompting a few phone calls of concern from citizens reporting what they thought was a real fire.

“We like to keep the (real) fires at a smaller size and more manageable,” Fire Department spokesman Brian Stevens said Thursday morning.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt