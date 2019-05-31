Firefighters free motorist from pickup truck rollover

Firefighters responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at Spring Canyon found the driver of a pickup truck hanging from the seat belt inside his overturned vehicle.



Shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Spring Canyon Road for reports of a traffic collision.



“He was hanging from his seat belt, and we had to extricate him,” said Capt. Martin Maher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Fire Station 132.



“It was a rollover,” he said. “The roof of his vehicle was caved in from the top.”



Once he was freed from the wreckage, paramedics took the man to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Maher said.



“He went into an embankment and rolled his pickup truck,” he said.



The driver seemed stable and was conscious the whole time firefighters worked to cut him free.



“It was serious enough to have him taken to Henry Mayo,” Maher said.



The ordeal lasted almost an hour, with firefighters finally clearing the scene shortly before 4 p.m.



[email protected]mesarthurholt

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

