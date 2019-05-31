Firefighters snuff out Castaic brush fire in 8 minutes

Firefighters jumped on a brush fire near Castaic mid-afternoon Friday and had the fire “knocked down” in eight minutes, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



At 2:45 p.m., firefighters with both the county and the U.S. Forest Service responded to reports of a brush fire near the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, about a half-mile north of Lake Hughes Road.



“Smoke and flames were seen,” Fire Department spokesman Sky Cornell said.



Firefighters arrived at the fire scene at 2:51 p.m. and by 2:59 p.m. reported the fire out.



The fire — dubbed the Castaic Incident — burned a quarter-acre of brush.



Firefighters reported it moving uphill in a northeast direction with the help of winds described as 15 mph.



There were no structures threatened and no one was reported hurt.



