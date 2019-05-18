Foothill League track and field well-represented at CIF-SS Masters Meet

All six Foothill League schools will be represented at the CIF-SS Masters Meet today at El Camino College as 11 athletes will participate in various events with an eye on the State Meet next week.



After finishing with a personal record of one minute, 52.08 seconds and a first-place finish in the boys 800-meter last week at the CIF-SS Finals, Valencia’s Kai Wingo will look for another top result at Masters and place and place for the State Meet. The 800-meter race starts at 2:41 p.m.



Hart’s lone representative, Jeremiah Rasmussen, will compete in the boys 1,600-meter at 1:28 p.m. He finished in seventh with a time of 4:13.18 at the CIF-SS Finals, a personal record.



Golden Valley has two throwers participating with Kienan Donovan entered in the boys shot put and discus, and Shyann Franklin competing in the girls shot put.



Donovan set a PR in both events last week at the CIF-SS Finals and Franklin currently holds the third-ranked throw in shot put in the country.



“For Kienan, he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing, stay humble, working hard and not let anything stop him or define him,” Franklin said. “With me, it’s the same thing. Stay humble, just remember everything that I need to do and don’t throw for others, throw for myself. Same for him. Once we do that, we’ll be fine.”



Canyon’s Jacob Lopez will compete alongside Donovan in both the boys shot put and discus. His Cowboys teammate Tyler Cash will vie for a top spot in the boys high jump.



Freshman Kylee Davis of Saugus will participate in the girls high jump.



West Ranch has three athletes competing in total, as Solomon Strader, Evan Bates and Natalie Ramirez will all have the opportunity to advance to state.



Strader, who earned a spot in both the boys 400-meter and 200-meter at CIF-SS Finals, will scratch the 200-meter and go for it all in the 400-meter at 2:02 p.m. Strader hit a PR and finished second last week with a time of 47.11.



Bates will run in the boys 3200-meter alongside Canyon’s Ethan Danforth in the last individual race of the day at 3:37 p.m. Bates recorded a time of 9:19.18 (12th place) and Danforth a time of 9:10.50 (second place) at the CIF-SS Finals.



Ramirez hit a PR with a throw of 47-9 3/4 in the girls shot put last week which earned her first place. She also finished second in the discus with a throw of 156.



“My goal is at state,” Ramirez said after the Foothill League Finals. “I just need to stay out of my head and stay strong in my lifting, keep those throws consistent.”



All field events start at 11:30 a.m.



The top six finishers in each event will advance to the State Meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis on May 24 and 25.



All start times are approximate.

