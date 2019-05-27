UPDATE: Full response for Sand Canyon brush fire

Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire on Sand Canyon Road at Vista Point Lane mid-afternoon Monday.



Los Angeles County Fire firefighters battle a small brush fire near Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal

At 5:30 p.m. all forward progress of the fire was reported stopped, Supervisor Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



The fire, which began at about 4 p.m., burned one and a half acres, she said.



Los Angeles County Fire Copter 18 drops drops behind a ridge battling a small brush fire near Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. Cory Rubin/The Signal

A full contingent of emergency response units from two battalions of the Los Angeles County Fire Department had been dispatched to the brush fire, Flores said.



Within 20 minutes, the brush fire had burned a quarter of an acre.



At that time, Flores reported: “They’re getting a handle on it.”



No one was reported hurt, and no structures were threatened, she said.



