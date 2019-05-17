Latest CBS Film to cover Jewish resistance to Nazi propaganda

The CBS Film Series will commemorate Yam Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, with its next film “Who Will Write Our History,” at Congregation Beth Shalom on Sunday.



Set in 1940, the documentary tells the story of Oyneg Shabes, a group of journalists, scholars and community leaders within the Warsaw Ghetto who worked together to combat Nazi propaganda by speaking truth to power without resorting to violence. Their story is told through various interviews, archival footage and dramatizations.



Suzannah Warlick, director of the film series, described the film as “spectacular.”



“It’s about showing how people can fight intolerance, not with guns and knives, but with paper and the pen,” she paraphrased the filmmakers. “If you have a voice, voice your opinion and will, for people will listen. This is a way to remember the past in order to prevent anything like this from happening.”



The film was noted as part of the official selection of 13 various film festivals, including the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival and the Festa del Cinema di Roma. Directed by American filmmaker Roberta Grossman, the film was executive produced by Nancy Spielberg, sister of director Steven Spielberg.



As with previous CBS Film screenings, those who wear their CBS Films shirts, bring a new friend or bring any friend will be given a free raffle ticket, which will go toward possibly winning a $25 gift card of the winner’s choice.



The screening will begin at noon and admission costs $5.



To watch the trailer or learn more about “Who Will Write Our History,” go to whowillwriteourhistory.com.



Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway. To register ahead of time, call 661-254-2411 or email [email protected] CBS Film Series screenings are held monthly, presenting films that address social awareness and global relevance.