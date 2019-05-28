Learning Post seniors celebrates 2019 graduation

The Learning Post High School graduating class was honored during a commencement ceremony on Tuesday.



In a ceremony held at Canyon High School, a total of 43 students received diplomas as their teachers read a synopsis of their accomplishments and future endeavors.



Dr. Pete Getz addresses the graduates of Learning Post High School at their graduation ceremony at Canyon High School Tuesday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“How many of you watch ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,’” asked teacher Felicia Heath. “For those of you who are not familiar with it, every Friday, Jimmy goes through a segment that he calls, ‘thank you notes,’ and usually, he is talking about someone’s career or someone’s movie and he gives thanks. However tonight, I want to give thanks, very sincerely, to my students for their specific areas of accomplishment … When you reflect on this day, all that will matter is that it came, not when.”



During the ceremony, Riley Silos, a [email protected] student, delivered the commencement address and staff recognized the students who were given an award or scholarship before students were given their diplomas.



Graduates of Learning Post High School look on at their graduation ceremony at Canyon High School Tuesday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Graduating senior Matthew Villa has attended Learning Post for the past two years, and said it was a “better experience than a regular high school,” which he attributes to the nice teachers and flexible schedule.



Villa said graduating feels “pretty good,” and plans to attend College of the Canyons next semester.



The ceremony concluded with the traditional turn of the tassel and toss of the cap.



Graduates of Learning Post High School move their tassles from right to left at their graduation ceremony at Canyon High School Tuesday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal