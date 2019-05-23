UPDATE: Stevenson Ranch crash leaves 3 hurt, 2 trapped in wreck for half-hour

Two people remained trapped inside a wrecked vehicle for more than a half-hour Friday, as firefighters responding to the multi-vehicle crash in Stevenson Ranch worked to free them.



In all, three people were injured, including the two trapped inside their vehicle.



“As of 12:58 p.m., they were still trying to extricate two people,” Sky Cornell, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



“There were three patients,” Cornell said. “One of them was from another vehicle.”



Firefighter requested three ambulances respond the traffic collision, he said.



The crash happened around 12:35 p.m., when firefighters were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash on Maple Tree Court, midway between Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.