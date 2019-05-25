Red Cross, Knights of Columbus to hold blood drive at OLPH

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is teaming up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive at the church’s Parish Hall on Sunday.



The OLPH chapter of the Knights of Columbus are co-hosting the blood drive. A fraternal service organization, the Knights of Columbus are heavily involved with church activities focused on providing life-saving resources.



“They all are very interested in saving lives,” said coordinator Warren Moses. “This blood drive is to provide community support.”



Fellow coordinator Tim Duggan led blood drives for several decades at OLPH. In recent years, Moses joined Duggan to help organize the event, one of three blood drives held throughout the year.



“It comes automatically to me, especially community services and saving lives,” Moses said. “One donor saves two lives. We save lots of live.”



The blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment and enter the sponsor code “OLPHNewhall,” or contact Moses at 661-298-2228 or Duggan at 661-255-0769. The church will also accept walk-in appointments, Moses said.