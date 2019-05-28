Reports of man with rifle in Canyon Country prompt response

Several sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Canyon Country residence Tuesday morning for reports of a man seen placing a rifle in the back of a truck.



Shortly after 10:30 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to Canyon Crest Drive, east of Whites Canyon Road.



“Someone reported seeing a man carrying a rifle and then putting it in the back of a truck,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station.



At 10:40 a.m., deputies were still driving to the scene, asking for support by sheriff helicopters.



“Deputies have not yet confirmed it was a rifle,” Miller said.

