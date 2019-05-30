Response to stolen vehicle ends in deputy-involved scuffle

Reports of a stolen vehicle in Valencia prompted deputies to investigate, which resulted in a scuffle between a handful of Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies and a suspect who resisted arrest Thursday night.



“The initial call came in for a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot,” said Sgt. Dennis Dominguez.



Deputies arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m. to Bridgeport Marketplace by Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway, where they located a suspect, allegedly in possession of narcotics, rummaging through a vehicle, Dominguez added.



As one deputy attempted to arrest the male individual, the suspect hit the deputy and tried to flee the scene.



“A minor scuffle resulted between the suspect and three deputies,” said Dominguez. First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also arrived on the scene for a report of an assault, according to Supervisor Imy McBride.



The man was transported to a nearby hospital, and is expected to return to the Sheriff’s Station, where he could face multiple charges, including assault on an officer, possession of illegal drugs and resisting arrest.

