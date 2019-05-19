Robert Lamoureux: Pool paint woes, flickering lights

Question No. 1

Hi Robert,

I continue to read your column and have learned so much from the answers to some of my own problems. I had my pool acid washed and painted years ago, and in the last few years, I have had problems with the paint coming off and causing the water to be cloudy even after being cleaned. My pool serviceman says it is an uphill battle and is also ruining the grids in my filter, which I just had to replace last summer. He says I need to have it acid washed and plastered. I am a senior and retired, living on a fixed income, and would have to take out a new loan. What would you suggest? I would appreciate your answer and a recommendation. He doesn’t do that kind of work, but will recommend someone. Thank you,

— Gerrie C.

Answer No. 1

Gerrie,

Thank you for being one of the Signal readers. I’m sorry to have to agree with your pool man, but he’s correct. If the paint is failing then it’s time for new plaster. I would never paint a plastered pool bottom, as this is what happens, it peels and you are then left with a mess. When you’re ready to have the pool plastered, be sure they take it down to the (chip with jack hammer) Gunite and do not let them just sandblast the surface. Only at this time, are you then fully ready for a quality plaster install. I’ve seen it sandblasted and it too fails. Best of luck,

— Robert

Question No. 2

Hi Robert,

I read your column religiously, and I’m wondering if you can help me. Just last week, we brought in electricians who were recommended by a local lighting company. There are many reasons why I would never recommend or use them again, but now I’m concerned that we may have a problem with some of the work they performed. They installed four recessed lights two of the upstairs bedrooms. I’ve since noticed that when the lights are on and the air conditioning kicks on, the lights briefly flicker. This seems like it could be potentially dangerous. Could you please let me know if we have a problem and could you also recommend a reputable electrician we could use in the future? We live in Valencia. Thanks so much,

— Brenda P.

Answer No. 2

Brenda, You probably didn’t pull permit — I’m assuming? This is what happens when permits aren’t pulled, unfortunately, there is no inspector there to ensure that work is done properly. I’ve provided two different electrician names for you to call. The flickering is due to a loose connection, the new electrician you choose will be able to tell you if the work done was proper.

Best of luck,

— Robert

