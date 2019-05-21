Second crackdown on motorcycle safety carried out in 2 weeks

Two weeks after a 12-hour crackdown on motorcycle safety resulted in deputies issuing 40 citations across the Santa Clarita Valley, deputies carried out another Monday.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assigned extra deputies Monday to be out on patrol between the hours of 5 a.m. and 3 p.m., in the city of Santa Clarita, looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.



The motorcycle safety enforcement operation aims at educating both motorcyclists and drivers on the rules of the road, Sgt. Robert L. Hill of the LASD’s Department Traffic Safety Operations said Monday in a news release.



Of the 40 citations issued, 34 were for alleged speeding offenses. Another motorist was issued a citation for allegedly turning in front of a motorcycle. Three people were arrested for allegedly driving with a suspended driver’s license, and another was cited for being an unlicensed driver.



Over the course of the past three years, motorcycle involved collisions have resulted in 47 fatal and 895 injury crashes in the cities policed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.



