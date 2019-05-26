Spilled tanker leads to 14 Freeway lane, on-ramp closure

A collision on the northbound side of State Route 14, just north of Soledad Canyon Road, shut down several lanes after 4,800 gallons of fuel spilled onto the freeway on Sunday.



A fuel tanker attempted to avoid a previous collision on the freeway, which caused the big rig’s second tanker to flip, according to Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol. The flipped trailer briefly obstructed the No. 1 and 2 lanes, and left the No.3 lane completely blocked.



About 200 gallons of gasoline leaked into a storm drain, according to fire supervisor Melanie Flores of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



One person was reported injured, but was not transported to a hospital, said Flores.



L.A. County Fire officials were notified of a collision at 3:58 a.m., and arrived within seven minutes.



“Caltrans and (L.A. County hazardous materials) officials were notified about the spill,” Flores said.



CHP units diverted traffic off the freeway at Sand Canyon Road, according to CHP traffic logs.



Shortly after the collision, a closure of the Sand Canyon Road on-ramp to the northbound side of the 14 freeway was put in place. The closure was expected to remain in effect until 11 a.m. in order for HazMat units to clear up the fuel, Greengard said.



“Caltrans has a hard closure now,” he said. “It’s just a waiting game to get stuff cleaned up.”



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.