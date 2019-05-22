Subaru of America donates car to COC automotive program

College of the Canyons Automotive Technology Department is set to receive a 2019 Subaru Ascent following a donation from Subaru of America Inc.



The Canyon Country campus’ latest gift came after a search by Subaru of America for the best automotive programs at colleges across the country, according to a news release. Department Chair Gary Sornborger and the COC automotive program were one of 90 partnerships formed with Subaru nationwide.



The vehicle donation will allow the students enrolled in the Automotive Technology Program to have live, hands-on experience and training working on a modern-day computer-controlled vehicle, school officials said, adding Subaru will also provide free online courses and trainings that will allow the aspiring mechanics to advance their technical skills and gain valuable knowledge from trained Subaru professionals.



Automotive technicians and mechanics are in high demand in today’s job market, according to the news release. “An ASE Certified Automotive Technician salary begins at $53,222 per year, and a highly skilled mechanic at the height of their career may make twice as much.”



Kimberly Night, automotive technology assistant and adjunct professor, said, “It is important for students to have real-world experience with new vehicles, including the ability to examine and test the multitude of sensors and complicated systems that power today’s modern vehicles.”

College of the Canyons Automotive Technology Department hopes to expand the classes offered at the Canyon Country campus in the future by including community education classes for women and teenagers, as well as adding a diesel program, the release stated.

