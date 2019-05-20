Suspect escapes in alleged robbery

An alleged robbery at a local department store sparked presence from deputies in Stevenson Ranch on Monday night.



Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to the Walmart on The Old Road, where a suspect allegedly was attempting to steal from the store.



“Somebody was walking out of the store with something they didn’t purchase. Staff tried to stop him, but he got into a car,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring said.



Deputies at the scene conducted a field showing, or a procedure that’s used to confirm if deputies detained the person who was believed to be involved in a crime, according to sheriff’s officials. However, the person was determined to not be the suspected thief.

