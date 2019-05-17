The L.A. Unity Brew 2019

Every year about a month before Los Angeles Beer Week, members of the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild get together to brew a collaboration brew for that week’s big kickoff festival.



This special brew is set to be served across L.A. at many different bars, restaurants and brewpubs starting the week of June 15.



It’s called Unity, and this special beer shows the camaraderie of the craft-brewing industry and the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild.



This is a pretty big undertaking. As of now, there are more than 90 breweries that are members of the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, which has grown at a very fast pace in the past few years.



Each year, the host brewery is different, and this year, the Unity Brew will take place at Claremont Craft Ales.



The Unity Brew will also change style-wise each year. This year’s Unity Brew will be a double India pale ale. Past Unity beers include a German wheat beer with prickly pears (brewed at Eagle Rock Brewery) a tart saison (brewed at Smog City Brewery), a West Coast IPA with California citrus zest (brewed at El Segundo Brewing) and last year’s West Coast IPA brewed at Los Angeles Ale Works.



Each year, the Unity brew is packaged in kegs, bottles and — this year — cans, for a very limited distribution in Los Angeles County. If you get the opportunity during L.A. Beer Week in June, please give this special brew a try, because it won’t last long.



Life’s short. Drink craft.



Cheers!



Rob McFerren is the owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co.