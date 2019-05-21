Top 5 Personality Tests to Find the Right People for Your Company

Finding the right employees for your company might be one of the most difficult things you’ll have to do. That’s because your employees are basically the heart and soul of the company, they contribute directly to the firm’s development, to the better or not. This is primarily why, during the hiring process, qualifications are taken into account, as well as one’s professional experience in a given field. However, what some employers fail to take into account has to do with personality. Although oftentimes overlooked, personality should also be considered during the hiring process.

With that in mind, here are five personality tests that are worthy of your attention prior to hiring your employees.

1.Berke Assessment

This type of pre-employment testing gives you a comprehensive overview of a job candidate’s abilities, personality and skills. This is primarily why you might take it into account, granted that you haven’t done this until now. The purpose of this test is to give you an objective overview of the candidates for the same job, so that you make a sensible decision that is beneficial for your firm.

2. The Caliper Profile

This type of personality test is extensively used in order to assess whether a job candidate has the right personality traits that apply to a high performance at the job. In comparison with other types of personality tests on the market, this one aims at analyzing both positive and negative traits, thus granting you a comprehensive overview of the candidate.

3. The SHL Occupational Personality Questionnaire

This is another personality test that aims at giving an insight into the way in which specific behaviors might imminently affect one’s performance at a job. The test basically comprises 140 questions, which aim at measuring 32 different personality traits. This test evaluates an employee in three quintessential domains, namely relationship with people, emotions, and thinking style and feelings.

4. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator

This is another valuable, widely known tool used by many employees to assess whether specific job candidates are right for a position or not. Statistically speaking, 89 of the Fortune companies utilize the MBTI before they finalize the hiring process. This test basically analyzes a candidate’s inclination towards extraversion or introversion, thinking vs. feeling, intuition vs. sensing, or judging vs. perceiving. After the finalization of the test, one can belong to one of the 16 different personality types.

5. The DiSC Behavior Inventory

Moving on, this is another personality test that investigates a candidate’s defining character traits, according to four key personality types: dominant, steady, influential and compliant. This test basically analyzes a candidate’s capability of working in a team, which is especially important in the case of some career paths.

All in all, if you haven’t considered personality tests during the screening process of your employees, perhaps you should do so. In this way, you will increase the employee retention at your firm, which is a crucial purpose all companies should aspire for.