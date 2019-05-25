Trinity celebrates 2019 graduating class

Trinity Classical Academy gave a warm send-off to students about to transition to schools like U.S. Air Force Academy, USC and UCLA during their graduation ceremony Saturday.

The 42 Trinity Classical Academy Graduating Seniors sing the hymn, “Be thou My Vision” during the 2019 Commencement ceremony held at Higher Vision Church in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Held at Higher Vision Church in Valencia, a total of 42 graduates walked on the stage to receive their diploma as Head of School Liz Caddow read a short rundown of each students’ accomplishments while at Trinity, including 24 students graduated with honors.

“In this case, we dedicate our seniors to the Lord, simply because in some ways that is all that is left for you to do,” Dr. Matthew Dixon, Trinity’s administrator of spiritual life and co-curricular programs. “Graduates, we have all collectively invested in your physical, your mental and, most importantly, your spiritual development. And now it’s your time to move from not only high school to college, but to make a significant change in making your education, your character, your faith and essentially your life and who you are, your own.”

Trinity Classical Academy Founder, Head of School, Liz Caddow, welcomes attendees during the 2019 Commencement ceremony held at Higher Vision Church in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

During the ceremony, those in attendance heard from their valedictorian Drew Pfeiffer and the commencement address was delivered by Alden Smith, a professor of classics and an associate dean at Baylor University.

“As seniors we experienced an intense year … it felt like we were sprinting down a steep hill to the finish line doing our best to remain focused, but still enjoy the moments as we passed them by,” said Andrew Dever, the class of 2019’s salutatorian. “Enjoy this moment you’ve earned it, cherish the people around you, embrace the challenges and do not be afraid to fail. Serve the Lord your God with heart, soul, heart, mind and strength and never stop asking yourself, ‘Where have you been and where are you going?’”

Trinity Classical Academy Founder, Head of School, Liz Caddow, left, and Principal of Upper School, Wendy Massetto, right, pose for photos with graduating senior Carson Campuzano during the 2019 Commencement ceremony held at Higher Vision Church in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The ceremony closed out with a benediction delivered by Tracy Weaver, a member of the Trinity Board of Trustees, followed by a sole musician who played bagpipe and led the school’s staff and faculty out of the building.