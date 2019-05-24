Five hurt in 3 crashes at quitting time Friday in the SCV

The Memorial Day weekend got off to a shaky start late Friday afternoon with at least five people injured in three traffic collisions that happened around 5 p.m. when many people get off work.



A woman and one other person were hurt in a two-car collision on Bouquet Canyon Road late Friday afternoon.



The crash happened just before 4:45 p.m. between Coarse Gold Canyon and the Texas Canyon Road.



Officers with the California Highway Patrol shut down both lanes of Bouquet Canyon Road.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash, treated both drivers, a Fire Department spokesman said.



The injured motorists were placed in separate ambulances and taken to the hospital.



As ambulances made their way to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, two more ambulances responded to a crash on Soledad Canyon Road at Whites Canyon Road.



Firefighters responding from Fire Station #107, arriving at the scene shortly after 5:10 p.m. immediately called for a second ambulance.



“This was for a vehicle versus motorcycle,” Lt. Jim Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.



Deputies also responded to the motorcycle crash and are investigating.



Then shortly after 5:30 p.m., emergency response crews were sent to a traffic collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road near the Powerhouse.



“People are hurt there,” said the 911 operator, who did not provide his name.



