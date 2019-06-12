After two SCV brush fires, firefighters called to Newhall grass fire

Firefighters battling two local brush fires in triple-digit heat Wednesday were dispatched to a third fire before their day was done.



Shortly before 4:30 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were called to a grass fire on the 23600 block of Wildwood Canyon Road, near the Wildwood Canyon Open Space.



“A man called stating he had a grass fire in his backyard,” Fire Department spokesman Sky Cornell said.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the call and confirmed for fire officials a small grass fire.



Firefighters, who had knocked down a fire near The Master’s University and then a small fire in the Newhall Pass, promptly got the grass fire under control, Cornell said.



