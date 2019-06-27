Alleged BB gun shooting ends in felony arrest

A Saugus man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of firing a BB gun at a man writing up a citation for an abandoned vehicle.



On Tuesday evening, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of an assault on the 22400 block of Georgia Lane, a cul-de-sac, off of Pamplico Drive, in Saugus.



“The victim works for a security company, and was in his vehicle, writing a citation for an abandoned vehicle when the suspect approached him shouting profanities,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“The victim heard the sound of something striking the side of his vehicle, and stated it sounded like, a ‘BB gun or airsoft gun of some sort,’” she said.



The 27-year-old suspect, identified by arresting deputies as a clerk, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.



The suspect was found to be in possession of a BB gun, which was booked in as evidence, Miller said.



The suspect was taken into custody with bail set at $30,000.



