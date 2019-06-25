Another music-filled week with the Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series

The 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series returns for its third night of music this summer on Friday, featuring the Tom Nolan Band this week.

This free summer concert series features various national and international musicians with family-friendly activities, food vendors, such as Salt Creek Grille and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, as well as beer vendor Wolf Creek Brewery.

This week’s performers, the Tom Nolan Band, have performed at the event on and off since the second year, and “their mission as a band is to get people to dance,” said Barbara Myler, owner and producer of the concert series.

Lynda Chalmers dances with Victoria as her husband Mike and grandson Oliver look on at the 20th Annual Jazz & Blues Concert Series at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter Friday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will also be in attendance to honor the concert series for what it’s accomplished in the past 20 years, according to Myler.

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which is free to attend, is scheduled for 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center located at 24250 Town Center Drive.

Although you can bring your own chairs, outside food and beverages will not be allowed. VIP seating is also available with reservation. For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.

Guests dance to Jim Gustin and Truth Jones at the 20th Annual Jazz & Blues Concert Series at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter Friday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal