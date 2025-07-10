‘The Olympians’ opens this weekend at Olive Branch 

News release

“The Olympians” opens this weekend at the Olive Branch Theatricals venue on The Patios at Valencia Town Center.

The play is described in an Olive Branch news release as “an electrifying new musical that challenges the patriarchy of Mount Olympus through the eyes of its most powerful goddesses.”

The “groundbreaking jukebox musical production” will run weekends July 12-27.

“The Olympians” follows the fierce goddesses Artemis, Athena and Aphrodite as they choose mortal champions and rise up to challenge the male-dominated hierarchy of Mount Olympus, the release said, adding that the play is set to a soundtrack featuring hits from rock icons Pat Benatar, Miley Cyrus, Scandal and The Chicks.

“This production promises to resonate powerfully with Gen X and Millennial audiences seeking stories of female empowerment and rebellion,” the release said.

“We’re thrilled to bring this bold reimagining of classical mythology to our community,” Director Musette Caing Hart said in the release. “’The Olympians’ combines the timeless appeal of Greek mythology with contemporary themes of female strength and solidarity, all set to music that defined generations of strong women.”

Tickets ($23 adults, $21 seniors/veterans/military, free for students 15 and under) are available at www.tob-scv.org. Showtimes are 7 p.m. July 12, 19, 25 and 26, and 2 p.m. July 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.

The nonprofit Olive Branch is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3274, Valencia.