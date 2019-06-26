Apple Store robbed at gunpoint

The Apple Store in Valencia was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

At 10:48 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports that the store had been held up at gunpoint by three male suspects who took multiple Apple Watches and iPhones, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“(The suspects) entered the store while customers were there and immediately began grabbing merchandise,” Miller said.

An Apple Store employee was standing near the exit “maybe in an attempt to buy more time,” and when suspects attempted to leave, one brandished a firearm, Miller added.

The suspects, described as two black males and one Hispanic male, fled through the mall to a waiting getaway car, described as a grey Honda civic, where a fourth suspect was waiting, Miller said.

An Apple Store manager confirmed that everyone is safe.

“It is unknown how much merchandise they took right now, but no employees were injured,” Miller said.

Sheriff’s deputies are now on the scene getting witness statements and seeing what information can be obtained from surveillance footage, according to Miller.