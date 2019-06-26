Attempted murder suspect sought in 2018 shooting

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help in locating Noah Daniel Becerra, suspected of attempted murder in connection with a shooting at a fast food restaurant last year.



The shooting occurred in January 2018, when Becerra allegedly shot the victim while he was in a fast food restaurant parking lot in Canyon Country, Deputy Tina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release issued

The victim was described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man who survived his injuries, she said.

Becerra is described as also being 20 years old, Hispanic, about 6-feet, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Your tips regarding the shooting incident and/or the suspect’s location could help investigators. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Phillippi with the Santa Clarita Valley Station at 661-255-1121.

If you want to remain ANONYMOUS, you can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org .



