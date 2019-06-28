Bed Bath & Beyond to close Canyon Country location

Shoppers of Canyon Country’s Bed Bath & Beyond have only a couple of months to stop by before the store shuts down its doors indefinitely.

The locale, within The Plaza at Golden Valley on 19211 Golden Valley Road, will remain open until Sept. 15, according to a store manager.

Customers may have already noticed its “storewide clearance event” sign up on the storefront, with discounts of at least 20%.

“Our lease term is ending for our Santa Clarita location,” said Leah Cascarano, a spokeswoman for the chain, which sells a varied selection of home goods, such as kitchenware, bedding and decor products.

Cascarano and the manager did not share information on why there were no plans to renew the lease.

Some local shoppers have said they believe a new HomeGoods location will occupy the soon-to-be-vacant building.

“HomeGoods has not announced a new store for Santa Clarita, California,” Joanna Howarth, public relations manager with the retailer, said via email.

With the Canyon Country location closing down soon, Cascarano said Santa Clarita Valley shoppers still have nearby options.

“Our customers can find us at 25540 The Old Road in Valencia, 8959 Tampa Ave. in Northridge or shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com,” she said.

The New Jersey-based retailer, which also operates World Market and Buy Buy Baby, announced in April its plans to close down 40 stores and open 15 new locations. This comes after mixed results during its fourth quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond closures join a long list of retailers that have shut down locations or have announced their plans to cut down. More than 6,500 stores across the U.S. are slated to close this year, according to marketing research firm Coresight Research.