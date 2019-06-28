BMW plunges 100 feet down embankment in Newhall Pass

Emergency crews responded this morning to reports of a BMW that plunged 100 feet down an embankment in the Newhall Pass, where Highway 14 and Interstate 5 connect.



Emergency crews responded this morning to reports of a BMW that plunged 100 feet down an embankment in the Newhall Pass, where Highway 14 and Interstate 5 connect.



The crash happened shortly after 10:05 a.m. Friday, with passing motorists reporting to the California Highway Patrol of a semi that went over the side on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at Los Pinetos Road.



“It’s a BMW over the side, collided into the guardrail and went down the embankment,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said, “unknown injuries at this time.”



There may have been a second vehicle involved in the crash.



Other reports now being followed up by CHP officers suggest the BMW may have come in contact with a big rig just before it plunged down the embankment.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



First responders called for at least 100 feet of cable to retrieve the car.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt



The crash happened shortly after 10:05 a.m. Friday, with passing motorists reporting to the California Highway Patrol of a semi that went over the side on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at Los Pinetos.



“It’s a BMW over the side, collided into the guardrail and went down the embankment,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard said.



“Unknown injuries at this time,” he said.



There may have been a second vehicle involved in the crash.



Other reports now being followed up by CHP officers suggest the BMW may have come in contact with a big rig just before it plunged down the embankment.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the incident, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



First responders called for at least 100 feet of cable to retrieve the car.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

