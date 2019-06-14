CBS Films to debut docudrama about Joseph Pulitzer

Congregation Beth Shalom’s Film Series continues June 23 with a docudrama around the life of publisher and businessman Joseph Pulitzer.



“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People” gives viewers a look into the life of a Jewish Hungarian immigrant who sensationalized American newspapers in the midst of the Gilded Age of the late 19th century. Even as he squared off with William Randolph Hearst, Pulitzer changed newspapers with the addition of different sections, such as fashion and comics, according to film series director Suzannah Warlick.



Warlick said Pulitzer’s story resonated with modern media today and how much it has changed. In Pulitzer’s case, he was concerned about every person reading the news, especially Americans with different educational backgrounds.



The film is narrated by actor Adam Driver, and Pulitzer will be voiced by Liev Schreiber. Theodore Roosevelt will be voiced by Tim Blake Nelson and investigative journalist Nellie Bly will be voiced by Rachel Brosnahan.



Directed by Oren Rudavsky, the documentary premiered in 2018 and made the official selection for the 2019 Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival, 2019 Atlanta Jewish Film Festival and the 2019 New York Jewish Film Festival.



As with other CBS Film screenings, guests who wear their CBS Films shirts, bring a new friend or bring any friend will receive a free raffle ticket. The person with the winning raffle ticket will be given a $25 gift card of the winner’s choice.



The screening will begin at noon, and admission costs $5.



Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway. To register ahead of time, call 661-254-2411 or email [email protected] CBS Film Series screenings are held monthly, presenting films that address social awareness and global relevance.