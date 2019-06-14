UPDATE: Child airlifted to hospital after near drowning

A child who suffered a near-drowning a Bridgeport pool late Friday afternoon was airlifted and taken to Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to a community pool on Edgewater Lane in Bridgeport at 4:45 p.m

“The patient was reported to be in full arrest and CPR was in progress,” Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims said.

“But then began crying,” she said.

Rescue helicopter 18 landed at nearby Heritage Park where paramedics with the child placed the child in the helicopter.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt